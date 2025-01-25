Previous
Heini og Nomi by mubbur
Photo 756

Heini og Nomi


A lovely day here had two such lovely guests❤️😊
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Loveliest guests too!!! Beautiful.
January 25th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Most precious
January 25th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Oh they are lovely!
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact