Sornfelli. Mjørkadalur

Yes, everything was white this morning again, and me and Teddy had plans to go up to the top to the radar where you can see two domes, but we didn't get all the way up there, there was so much ice on the road that I was in need backing up about 200 meters to a parking lot, good thing no one came behind me, everything went well without me not getting the picture I wanted☃️