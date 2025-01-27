Previous
Velbastað by mubbur
Photo 758

Velbastað

Velbastað koltur a little white on the top the sun is strong here so the snow is gone again soon
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
A lovely view on a beautiful sunny day

Ian
January 27th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
It’s like a natural pyramid. Lovely fresh light.
January 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact