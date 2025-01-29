Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

A little walk on the old redoubt here, and home to the son for lunch, nice weather, a little cold but nice, you'll just get a photo of the beautiful northern lights that came here yesterday
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
John Falconer ace
Terrific collage. Well done.
January 29th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@johnfalconer Thanks😊
January 29th, 2025  
