Photo 763
Hoyvík
Tummas our grandson played handball today and it used to come in the final now exciting, so we were all there and watched, even Heini was in the middle of the court💪😊🇫🇴
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley
ace
Great sport! Clever Heinz! Super photos
February 1st, 2025
