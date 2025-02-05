Sign up
Photo 767
Nordic house. Tórshavn
Yes, today we old school friends have been together for some lovely hours as always, we were in Nordens hus, a lovely place, and had lovely freshly baked bread with Faroese salmon and other good things, always lovely when we meet
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
6
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Hugnaligt!
February 5th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Ja 👍😊
February 5th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful!
February 5th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70
Thanks😊
February 5th, 2025
Dianne
ace
That’s lovely you continue to meet up.
February 5th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@dide
Thanjs yes it is👍😊
February 5th, 2025
