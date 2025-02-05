Previous
Nordic house. Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 767

Nordic house. Tórshavn

Yes, today we old school friends have been together for some lovely hours as always, we were in Nordens hus, a lovely place, and had lovely freshly baked bread with Faroese salmon and other good things, always lovely when we meet
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
210% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ole Kristian Valle ace
Hugnaligt!
February 5th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Ja 👍😊
February 5th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful!
February 5th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 Thanks😊
February 5th, 2025  
Dianne ace
That’s lovely you continue to meet up.
February 5th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@dide Thanjs yes it is👍😊
February 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact