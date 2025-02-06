Previous
Light show Tórshavn by mubbur
Light show Tórshavn

For a week now, there has been a light show in the city here and in our little park here, so we went for a little walk and saw a bit of the lights that are around the city, it was beautiful it must be said😊
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
