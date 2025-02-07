Sign up
Photo 769
Nordic House
Nordic hous, just took these two outside there are sheep on display there
https://www.nlh.fo/en
7th February 2025
7th Feb 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca
ace
Love those sheep!
February 7th, 2025
Fisher Family
A lovely shot - I like those sheep!
Ian
February 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
I do like those sheep!
February 7th, 2025
365 Project
Ian