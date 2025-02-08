Previous
Handball Hoyvík by mubbur
Handball Hoyvík

Yes, we went to handball again Ole, our grandson is in the finish line and it did super well today and it won so it was nice, little Heini was also there, here you can see Tummas and Heini in a photo😊
Oli Lindenskov

Rob Z ace
Great to see the boys having such a good time..
February 8th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Greay action collage
February 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great collage!
February 8th, 2025  
