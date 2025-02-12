Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 774

Tórshavn

A lovely day here today too, a walk with Teddy in the old town in the sun🌞
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
nice + bright
February 12th, 2025  
Karen ace
Wonderful sunlight on the buildings - I like the shadow on the yellow building.
February 12th, 2025  
KWind ace
I love the vivid colours.
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact