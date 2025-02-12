Sign up
Previous
Photo 774
Tórshavn
A lovely day here today too, a walk with Teddy in the old town in the sun🌞
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
3
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Peter Dulis
ace
nice + bright
February 12th, 2025
Karen
ace
Wonderful sunlight on the buildings - I like the shadow on the yellow building.
February 12th, 2025
KWind
ace
I love the vivid colours.
February 12th, 2025
