Greeland halibut by mubbur
Photo 775

Greeland halibut

Today it will be Greenland halibut, it's good food, like filets and whole steamed fish, but various spices, it's also good food
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Boxplayer ace
Looks amazing!
February 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
My favorite fish! All these seem so delicious!
February 13th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@boxplayer Thanks😊
February 13th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec Thanks yes it is good👍😊
February 13th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Looks delicious!

Ian
February 13th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks yes it is👍😊
February 13th, 2025  
