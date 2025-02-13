Sign up
Photo 775
Greeland halibut
Today it will be Greenland halibut, it's good food, like filets and whole steamed fish, but various spices, it's also good food
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
6
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Boxplayer
ace
Looks amazing!
February 13th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
My favorite fish! All these seem so delicious!
February 13th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@boxplayer
Thanks😊
February 13th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thanks yes it is good👍😊
February 13th, 2025
Fisher Family
Looks delicious!
Ian
February 13th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks yes it is👍😊
February 13th, 2025
