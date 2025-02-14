Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 776

Tórshavn

Exciting to see that something is happening here again down in the old town, we call this house the iron because of the shape it has and has stood as a ruin for many years now, but now something is happening here, windows and roofs have been put on there, so it's great that it will be fixed, have a good weekend everyone here
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A fascinating building and a mystery. Do you know it will become?
February 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thank you, many years ago a family lived there, but I don't know who owns it today, have to follow up and post a photo now and then😊
February 14th, 2025  
chikadnz ace
It certainly has an interesting shape. I look forward to seeing how it progresses too.
February 14th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Such a sharp corner. I can see why it gets its nickname!
February 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@chikadnz
Thanks yes me to👍😊
February 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks yes 👍😊
February 14th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
What a cool looking building. Nice that's it is being renovated
February 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@dragey74
Thanks yes it is👍😊
February 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact