Við Tjarnir

Yes, today our big new sports hall opened, which can handle us playing handball, and having big concerts and a lot of other things there, there is room for about 4600 people, so it is big in our format, now that we are only about 55000 people, it was open for everyone to see today, we have tickets for the first concert that will be there on the 1st of March, so we are looking forward to that