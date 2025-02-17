Sign up
Previous
Photo 779
Trip to the Nord
A little trip up the mountain, here we see Norðadalsskarð, Kollafjørð, Kvívík, down into the village, nice and cold weather here
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
