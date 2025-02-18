Sign up
Previous
Photo 780
Tórshavn
You'll just get 3 from my trip with Teddy in our little park, and 3 from tonight in our photo club, had to try some new light and protret pictures, a nice evening
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
6
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
780
photos
72
followers
72
following
213% complete
View this month »
773
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
That looks like fun. I don't think there is a photo club near me. My Dad used to go to one years ago. I like your collage.
February 18th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks yes it is nice to have a club📷😊
February 18th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Nice collage
February 18th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Such an interesting collage - outside Vs inside...
February 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
So interesting to see… great fun all round…
February 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super collage!
February 18th, 2025
Thanks yes it is nice to have a club📷😊