Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 780

Tórshavn

You'll just get 3 from my trip with Teddy in our little park, and 3 from tonight in our photo club, had to try some new light and protret pictures, a nice evening
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca ace
That looks like fun. I don't think there is a photo club near me. My Dad used to go to one years ago. I like your collage.
February 18th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks yes it is nice to have a club📷😊
February 18th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Nice collage
February 18th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Such an interesting collage - outside Vs inside...
February 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So interesting to see… great fun all round…
February 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super collage!
February 18th, 2025  
