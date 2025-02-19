Sign up
Previous
Photo 781
Teddy hair cutt
Yes, today it was Teddy's turn to go to the hairdresser, I thought his head looks cuter before the haircut, he was very happy when he saw me again😊
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
781
photos
72
followers
72
following
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
Casablanca
ace
Oh my! That is a big difference. Very smart, Teddy
February 19th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks yes it is🤣🤣
February 19th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Som natt og dag. Han ser flott uansett 🙂
February 19th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Ja takker 👍😊
February 19th, 2025
Thanks yes it is🤣🤣