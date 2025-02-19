Previous
Teddy hair cutt by mubbur
Photo 781

Teddy hair cutt

Yes, today it was Teddy's turn to go to the hairdresser, I thought his head looks cuter before the haircut, he was very happy when he saw me again😊
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oh my! That is a big difference. Very smart, Teddy
February 19th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks yes it is🤣🤣
February 19th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Som natt og dag. Han ser flott uansett 🙂
February 19th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Ja takker 👍😊
February 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact