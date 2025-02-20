Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes, Teddy was cold here today, good thing he had his winter coat on today😊
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
vaidas ace
Fun :)
February 20th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
He is so cute, I miss his hairy face look
February 20th, 2025  
