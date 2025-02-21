Previous
Hoyvík, Tjarnir by mubbur
Hoyvík, Tjarnir

Yes, you have been to the new sports hall and watched Tumma's grandson play and he won in handball tonight, so it was great to get this far and have won gold tonight, so it's little Ole on Sunday 🇫🇴🏐
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice collage
February 21st, 2025  
Fisher Family
A lovely collection of shots!

Ian
February 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
February 22nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine @fishers @joansmor
Thanks all👍😊
February 22nd, 2025  
