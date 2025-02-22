Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 784

Hoyvík

Yes, it looks like a UFO is coming here 🤣😊
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca ace
Ooooh the aliens are coming 😱😱
February 22nd, 2025  
Aleksandra ace
fabulous :)
February 22nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Yes🤣🙈😊
February 22nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@aleksandra_julia
Thanks👍😊
February 22nd, 2025  
chikadnz ace
Interesting lighting effect!
February 22nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@chikadnz
Thanks yes👍😊
February 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Terrific lighting …
February 22nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@beverley365
Thanks😊
February 22nd, 2025  
