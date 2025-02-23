Sign up
Previous
Photo 785
Handball Faxe Kondi
Yes, it was again in the new stadium, little Oli was supposed to play handball tonight, but lost by a goal, so it became silver, it's also nice to get this far, Heini and Sofía were also there🏐😊🏆
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
5
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Det er en flott area. Jeg gleder meg til å se den en gang.
February 23rd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
He did very well 🥈
February 23rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
February 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
A really great venue… super photos of happy family times… wonderful
February 23rd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Lovely images to show the new venue and the nice atmosphere.
February 23rd, 2025
