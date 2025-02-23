Previous
Handball Faxe Kondi by mubbur
Photo 785

Handball Faxe Kondi

Yes, it was again in the new stadium, little Oli was supposed to play handball tonight, but lost by a goal, so it became silver, it's also nice to get this far, Heini and Sofía were also there🏐😊🏆
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ole Kristian Valle ace
Det er en flott area. Jeg gleder meg til å se den en gang.
February 23rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
He did very well 🥈
February 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
February 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
A really great venue… super photos of happy family times… wonderful
February 23rd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Lovely images to show the new venue and the nice atmosphere.
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact