Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 786
Tjarnir
I will try this week to see if I can get some statues, so the first one to come is from the new stadium that has just been made, but why this one is there now I don't know, could probably have been something to do with sports,
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
786
photos
73
followers
74
following
215% complete
View this month »
779
780
781
782
783
784
785
786
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th February 2025 7:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Makes me think of swimming and a diver’s reflection.
February 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close