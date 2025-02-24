Previous
Tjarnir by mubbur
Tjarnir

I will try this week to see if I can get some statues, so the first one to come is from the new stadium that has just been made, but why this one is there now I don't know, could probably have been something to do with sports,
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures
Casablanca ace
Makes me think of swimming and a diver’s reflection.
February 24th, 2025  
