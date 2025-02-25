Sign up
Previous
Photo 787
Football stadium
This one from today is at our football stadium in Tórshavn
25th February 2025
25th Feb 25
0
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
787
photos
73
followers
74
following
4
365
Canon EOS 50D
17th January 2010 11:28am
