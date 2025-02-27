Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Today's sculpture stands outside our art museum, probably representing a woman with a child
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
KWind ace
I really like this one!! Great shots of it!
February 27th, 2025  
