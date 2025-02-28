Previous
Torshavn by mubbur
Torshavn

Today's sculpture, is outside our swimming hall, probably shows a swimmer, have a good weekend everyone😊
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca ace
Such a fascinating style this sculptor has!
February 28th, 2025  
