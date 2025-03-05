Previous
Home made soup by mubbur
Home made soup

Today I made a good soup, what's in it is white cabbage, collard greens, onions, chopped tomatoes, two glasses of taco sauce, one mild and one hot, homemade herbal salt, a little chili pepper😊👍
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
📸🦉 Wendy ace
Do you ship? :-) looks delicious 🍽
March 5th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@photohoot
Thanks, yes, it could be fun, it's good 👍😊
March 5th, 2025  
