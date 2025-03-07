Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 797

Tórshavn

Yes, a lovely day here today too, Teddy and I went for a walk on the fort, have a nice weekend everyone😊🇫🇴
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
We are seeing the sun as well- but it is very windy! Nice collage- I especially like the lighthouse.
March 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact