Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 799
Tórshavn
A good Sunday, a little walk with Teddy down by the harbor
9th March 2025
9th Mar 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
799
photos
74
followers
74
following
218% complete
View this month »
792
793
794
795
796
797
798
799
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th March 2025 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
It’s sooo still. Fabulous reflections! Lovely shot
March 9th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful reflection
March 9th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Flott endurspegling av oljutanganum!
March 9th, 2025
Fisher Family
Beautiful - super reflections!
Ian
March 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian