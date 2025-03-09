Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 799

Tórshavn

A good Sunday, a little walk with Teddy down by the harbor
9th March 2025 9th Mar 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
It’s sooo still. Fabulous reflections! Lovely shot
March 9th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful reflection
March 9th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Flott endurspegling av oljutanganum!
March 9th, 2025  
Fisher Family
Beautiful - super reflections!

Ian
March 9th, 2025  
