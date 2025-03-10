Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 800
Skansen Tórshavn
A lovely day here today, also a bit cold, the mountains are white at the top to the north, so I went for a little walk on the fort again today with my son and grandson and little Teddy was also with me🌞👍
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th March 2025 10:52am
Casablanca
ace
Glorious day and a beautiful photo
March 10th, 2025
Boxplayer
ace
Lovely
March 10th, 2025
Pat
What a lovely shot. Your son looks so happy in that glorious sunshine!
March 10th, 2025
