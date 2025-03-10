Previous
Skansen Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 800

Skansen Tórshavn

A lovely day here today, also a bit cold, the mountains are white at the top to the north, so I went for a little walk on the fort again today with my son and grandson and little Teddy was also with me🌞👍
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
219% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Glorious day and a beautiful photo
March 10th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely
March 10th, 2025  
Pat
What a lovely shot. Your son looks so happy in that glorious sunshine!
March 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact