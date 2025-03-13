Previous
The old town and a new cafe by mubbur
Photo 803

The old town and a new cafe

Yes, a little walk in the old town, there was a new cafe that had opened inside a flower shop, it was very good there, my son and I just had a croissant and coffee there, definitely worth a visit☕️😊
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
