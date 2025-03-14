Previous
Village Hvítanes by mubbur
Village Hvítanes

Yes, you can see it's a little colder up north than here in town, the peaks are white again now, the village is called Hvítanes
14th March 2025

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
