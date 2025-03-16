Previous
Faroes Handball by mubbur
Photo 806

Faroes Handball

The Faroe Islands have played handball against the Netherlands right now and won 32-31, well done by such a small country as us, congratulations 🇫🇴💪🇫🇴
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
Great collage of the game, well done to the Faroe Islands for winning the game.Fav
Katharine
March 16th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Look at all that energy and enthusiasm! Lovely
March 16th, 2025  
