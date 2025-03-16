Sign up
Faroes Handball
The Faroe Islands have played handball against the Netherlands right now and won 32-31, well done by such a small country as us, congratulations 🇫🇴💪🇫🇴
2
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
Great collage of the game, well done to the Faroe Islands for winning the game.Fav
Katharine
March 16th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Look at all that energy and enthusiasm! Lovely
March 16th, 2025
