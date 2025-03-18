Previous
Norrøna on his way to Island by mubbur
Photo 808

Norrøna on his way to Island

Here you can see our ferry Norrøna, which is now sailing from Tórshavn to Iceland. I'm looking forward to going there on April 1st. It's the annual old sailor's trip. It's always good. You stay in Iceland for a day and a half, then back to Tórshavn😊
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact