Norrøna on his way to Island
Here you can see our ferry Norrøna, which is now sailing from Tórshavn to Iceland. I'm looking forward to going there on April 1st. It's the annual old sailor's trip. It's always good. You stay in Iceland for a day and a half, then back to Tórshavn😊
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
