Photo 809
Tórshavn
Yes, a large French warship is here today, I don't see what its name is, the second photo shows our school children learning to row our proud wooden boats that are made here
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So cool, I'm very happy for the children
March 19th, 2025
