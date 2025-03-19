Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 809

Tórshavn

Yes, a large French warship is here today, I don't see what its name is, the second photo shows our school children learning to row our proud wooden boats that are made here
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So cool, I'm very happy for the children
March 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact