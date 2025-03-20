Previous
Wild ducks by mubbur
Photo 810

Wild ducks

Yes, it only turned out to be two beautiful wild ducks today in our little park
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
221% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact