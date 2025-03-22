Previous
Nomi by mubbur
Yes, today is a big day, little Nomi turns one today, so it should be celebrated🇫🇴🎂🇫🇴❤️
22nd March 2025 22nd Mar 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Judith Johnson ace
Gorgeous photos Oli, she's a sweetie.
March 22nd, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Happy Birthday Nomi! Wishing you an awesome year #2! Your birthday cake looks pretty yummy!!!
March 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Happy birthday lovely Nomi… beautiful collage of pics…
Ooo delicious birthday treats
March 22nd, 2025  
