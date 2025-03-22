Sign up
Previous
Photo 812
Nomi
Yes, today is a big day, little Nomi turns one today, so it should be celebrated🇫🇴🎂🇫🇴❤️
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
812
photos
73
followers
74
following
222% complete
View this month »
805
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Gorgeous photos Oli, she's a sweetie.
March 22nd, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Happy Birthday Nomi! Wishing you an awesome year #2! Your birthday cake looks pretty yummy!!!
March 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Happy birthday lovely Nomi… beautiful collage of pics…
Ooo delicious birthday treats
March 22nd, 2025
Ooo delicious birthday treats