Previous
Photo 816
Hoyvík
Yes, today there is a lot of rain, just took a little walk with Teddy to take a photo of the old Hoyvík
26th March 2025
26th Mar 25
6
3
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
816
photos
73
followers
74
following
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Pat
I like the tones that the rainy day has created in these images. The textures in the wall is so good too.
March 26th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Lovely even in the rain
March 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super images, even though it’s a rainy day!
March 26th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Love seeing this with the two different povs!
March 26th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@pattyblue
@casablanca
@carole_sandford
@robz
Thanks all👍😊
March 26th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Flott, selv i grått vær
March 26th, 2025
