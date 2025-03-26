Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes, today there is a lot of rain, just took a little walk with Teddy to take a photo of the old Hoyvík
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Pat
I like the tones that the rainy day has created in these images. The textures in the wall is so good too.
March 26th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Lovely even in the rain
March 26th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super images, even though it’s a rainy day!
March 26th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Love seeing this with the two different povs!
March 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@pattyblue @casablanca @carole_sandford @robz
Thanks all👍😊
March 26th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Flott, selv i grått vær
March 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
