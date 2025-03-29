Previous
Torshavn by mubbur
Torshavn

This picture is down in town, someone made it many years ago, it's been there all my life as far as I can remember, it's probably the lower jaw of a whale.
Oli Lindenskov

A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Beverley ace
Beautiful shot…
