Photo 820
Hoyvík
Yes, a few days ago there was only one swan, then 6 swans came, then they were all gone again, but now I think the two will stay here and start nesting here.😊
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Agnes
ace
Beautiful collage
March 30th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
So hugnaligt við svanum á tjørnini.
March 30th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
March 30th, 2025
