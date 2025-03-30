Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 820

Hoyvík

Yes, a few days ago there was only one swan, then 6 swans came, then they were all gone again, but now I think the two will stay here and start nesting here.😊
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Agnes ace
Beautiful collage
March 30th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
So hugnaligt við svanum á tjørnini.
March 30th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
March 30th, 2025  
