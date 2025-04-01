Previous
Norrøna by mubbur
Norrøna

Yes, it's time to leave for Iceland on a sailing trip, I'm looking forward to seeing many good old friends, you'll probably get a photo from Iceland tomorrow
1st April 2025 1st Apr 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
April 1st, 2025  
