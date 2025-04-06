Sign up
Previous
Photo 827
Hoyvík
Heini and Teddy wanted to go down and feed the Swans and Ducks, now that he had slept here with us last night, he loves that.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dianne
ace
Nice when they stay overnight.
April 6th, 2025
