Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, I looked after Heine here today, we went for a walk in our little plantation here, and collected some pine cones, then we were down by the beach and got some good scales from various pangolins. A lovely day and Teddy was also there :-)
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Great collection, Heine!
April 10th, 2025  
