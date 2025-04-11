Previous
Toftavatn by mubbur
Toftavatn

Went on a trip to Eysturoy today, just got these photos of Tofta Lake
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful capture
April 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a beautiful island…
April 11th, 2025  
