Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

A lovely day here again, happy Palm Sunday😊
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Pat
Happy Palm Sunday Oli.
A lovely springtime collage.
April 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely sunshine you have. Rain just coming in down here in south east England as I type, but we do need it. Dry as a bone down here currently! Lovely collage as always.
April 13th, 2025  
