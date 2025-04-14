Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, today my son's neighbor got two cute little lambs, the kids love to see them and go over to them, they're so tame.😊
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
wonderful captures
April 14th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Nice collage
April 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine @dragey74
Thanks👍😊
April 14th, 2025  
Karen ace
So beautiful - a white one and a black one! They are lovely, a wonderful family. The ram is a fine looking sheep.
April 14th, 2025  
