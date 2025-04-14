Sign up
Previous
Photo 835
Tórshavn
Yes, today my son's neighbor got two cute little lambs, the kids love to see them and go over to them, they're so tame.😊
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
4
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
835
photos
72
followers
74
following
828
829
830
831
832
833
834
835
Christine Sztukowski
ace
wonderful captures
April 14th, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Nice collage
April 14th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
@dragey74
Thanks👍😊
April 14th, 2025
Karen
ace
So beautiful - a white one and a black one! They are lovely, a wonderful family. The ram is a fine looking sheep.
April 14th, 2025
Thanks👍😊