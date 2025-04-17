Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 838

Hoyvík

Yes, there were lots of Nordyls here again last night, so here's a collage, a happy Easter to all of you in here.🐣🐥😊
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
229% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact