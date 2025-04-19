Previous
Kunoy by mubbur
Kunoy

Kunoy it is North Faroes, snow theer to day☃️😊
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Flott, men tað sær kalt út!
April 19th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Takk ja +4 var tað har☃️😊
April 19th, 2025  
