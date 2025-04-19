Sign up
Previous
Photo 840
Kunoy
Kunoy it is North Faroes, snow theer to day☃️😊
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
2
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th April 2025 2:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Flott, men tað sær kalt út!
April 19th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Takk ja +4 var tað har☃️😊
April 19th, 2025
Takk ja +4 var tað har☃️😊