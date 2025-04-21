Previous
Training by mubbur
Photo 842

Training

So this one, it looks like it's training, well it's doing it so it's prepared if it has to go out on an operation on the open sea, it's doing a great job, those guys there👍
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
230% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Excellent. We are huge supporters of lifeboats because my husband is a sailing instructor and out at sea often in both good and bad conditions.
April 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact