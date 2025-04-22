Sign up
Previous
Photo 843
Tórshavn
A foggy and rainy day here, and calm weather, a little photo from the old boat harbor
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
3
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
843
photos
73
followers
75
following
230% complete
View this month »
836
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd April 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Agnes
ace
Nice shot
April 22nd, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Thanks😊
April 22nd, 2025
Jerzy
ace
It must be nice living so close to water and all the boats and harbors. Nice capture.
April 22nd, 2025
Thanks😊