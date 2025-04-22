Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 843

Tórshavn

A foggy and rainy day here, and calm weather, a little photo from the old boat harbor
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Agnes ace
Nice shot
April 22nd, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Thanks😊
April 22nd, 2025  
Jerzy ace
It must be nice living so close to water and all the boats and harbors. Nice capture.
April 22nd, 2025  
