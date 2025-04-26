Previous
Heines 5 th nirthday🇫🇴 by mubbur
Heines 5 th nirthday🇫🇴

Yes, today Heina celebrated her 5th birthday, with lovely cakes and much more with good friends and family🇫🇴🎂🇫🇴
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Karen ace
The cakes are beautiful! Happy birthday, Heini 🎉🎂
April 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow stunning cakes! Such a beautiful birthday celebration…
He looks so happy and beautiful. Well done to the grownups…
April 26th, 2025  
