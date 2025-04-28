Sign up
Previous
Photo 849
Tórshavn
Yes, a strange day here today, and the photo comes from the 8th floor of our hospital, my wife was admitted there yesterday, but has pneumonia, but is better today, will probably be there for a few days🥲
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
4
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Suzanne
ace
Sorry to hear about your wife's illness and hope that she recovers quickly. It does give you good photo opportunities
April 28th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70
Thanks ❤️😊
April 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
April 28th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Sorry about your wife -hope she has a fast recovery
April 28th, 2025
Thanks ❤️😊